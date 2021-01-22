Congress’s nonpartisan auditing office will investigate the events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, following a letter from more than 100 House members seeking an inquiry.
“The January 6th attacks on our Capitol were a catastrophic security failure,” said U.S. Rep. Jason Crow in a statement. “We’ve been forced to confront difficult truths about the failures of security and lack of preparation. This comprehensive and independent investigation will allow us to gather the facts and make necessary changes to ensure it never happens again. Unity and healing require truth and accountability.”
Crow led the request to the U.S. Government Accountability Office following the violent invasion of people aligned with former President Donald Trump who sought to stop the certification of the Electoral College results. U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette and Ed Perlmutter also signed the letter to the GAO.
On Thursday, the GAO’s managing director for congressional relations indicated that the office’s work will “primarily focus on the extent of coordination between federal and local entities for security and emergency support.”
The response from Orice Williams Brown also indicated that several inspectors general are also reviewing the matter, and that the GAO “will not be investigating specific actions of individual Members of Congress” to avoid duplicating efforts.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has denied repeatedly that she led a tour of the Capitol for people who later participated in the insurrection, in response to a statement from a Democratic Tennessee congressman. The congressman, Steve Cohen, wrote in The Denver Post on Thursday that he had only observed that Boebert gave a tour, and did not accuse her specifically of showing rioters around the Capitol.
