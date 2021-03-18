The Colorado Democrats are holding party officer elections Saturday, but there won’t be any suspense about the results.
That’s because all of the current statewide officers are running unopposed for an additional term, and the party is creating new offices to accommodate two other Democrats who also want to serve.
Following the Democrats’ second cycle of historic wins in Colorado, state party chair Morgan Carroll is seeking re-election at the party’s biennial, virtual reorganization meeting Saturday.
Carroll, a former state Senate president from Aurora and 2016 congressional nominee, doesn’t face a challenger in her bid for a third, two-year term as chair.
In an unprecedented move, all eight of the Colorado Democrats’ other statewide party officers are also running in what will amount to rubber-stamp elections, which will be held online due to pandemic restrictions.
The officers who stand to continue in the same positions for another two years are 1st Vice Chair Howard Chou, 2nd Vice Chair Sandy Baca-Sandoval, Treasurer Rosanna Reyes, Secretary Bob Seay, Outreach Vice Chairs Jeremy VanHooser and Xochitl Gaytan, and Rural Outreach Vice Chair Sheila Canfield Jones.
The party is also adding two new posts — assistant secretary and an additional vice chair for outreach — and each has a single declared candidate in the running. Josh Trupin is seeking the assistant secretary office, and Lisa Neal Graves wants to be the new outreach vice chair.
State Republicans, in contrast, are facing a free-wheeling, five-way race for an open state chairman position a week later, following U.S. Rep. Ken Buck’s decision not to run for a second term.
Candidates to replace Buck include former Secretary of State Scott Gessler, current state Vice Chair Kristi Burton Brown, perennial congressional candidate Casper Stockham, communications consultant Jonathan Lockwood and former congressional nominee Rich Mancuso. The state GOP has two candidates for vice chairman and another five candidates for secretary.
In another unusual move, the Democrats are bumping the Obama Dinner, the party’s chief annual fundraising event, from the night of the state reorganization meeting to April 24.
Like last year’s dinner, this year’s will also be held virtually, on a videoconferencing platform, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The dinner so far features six high-profile national Democrats as keynote speakers — U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Maggie Hassan of New Jersey and Alex Padilla of California; New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham; and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who headlined the 2019 Obama Dinner.
“With the passage of the American Rescue Plan, and so many other pieces of legislation in the pipeline from Democratic leaders at the federal and state levels, the American people are seeing in real time that when Democrats are elected, they deliver for the people,” Carroll said in a release announcing some of the prominent speakers.
The dinner’s theme this year will be “Blue is now,” a party spokesman told Colorado Politics, following up on last year’s dinner, whose theme was “The future is blue.”
“It’s like a continuation!” David Pourshoustari, the Democrats’ communications director, said in a text message.
In addition to speeches and entertainment — last year’s dinner featured local and national musical acts — the Democrats plan to hand out numerous awards.
Honorees this year — chosen via an online poll — include Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, Democrats of the year; State Reps. Iman Jodeh and David Ortiz, the party’s rising star award winners; and former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, winner of the lifetime achievement award.
Other award-winners are former U.S. Senate candidate Lorena Garcia, winner of the outreach award; state Sen. Kerry Donovan and former state Rep. Bri Buentello, winners of the rural outreach awards; Emi Cooper, the party’s Murphy Roberts young volunteers of the year; and former state Sen. Evie Hudak and Vita Lanz-Brown, the chair’s award winners.
The Rox Production Team is winner of the volunteer of the year award. Team members are Sandi Ault, Tracy Kerns, Debbie McInnis, Jan Berger, Deb Schukar, Ron Shukar, John Miller, Gazala Hayes, Tyger Roch, Toni Tadolini, Kiya Cockrell, Butterfly White, Stephanie Courington, Tim Courington and Mike Dorsky.
“I want to extend our congratulations to all of the award winners! Colorado Democrats have achieved so much to build a better future for all Coloradans, and these leaders have all done exceptional work that has made a positive difference in our state,” Carroll said in a statement.
Tickets to the virtual dinner range from $100 to $10,000 for the most expensive sponsorship level.
