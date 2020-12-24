President-elect Joe Biden’s selections for important administration posts illustrate his plans for governance.
In some cases, they indicate that Biden sees his goal as restoring the Washington establishment after President Trump’s takeover. In others, they hint at ambitions for left-wing policies never realized by President Barack Obama.
Here’s what we know so far:
Economy
Yellen’s nomination was applauded by liberals who believe she will favor greater spending measures to aid the recovery from the pandemic. She’s also viewed as a regulator who will be tough on Wall Street excess.
Yet, Yellen is not a Bernie Sanders-style socialist. An academic economist by background, she has advocated in the past for budget reform, a stance that makes her a relative fiscal conservative within the Democratic Party.
Nevertheless, Yellen has said that the situation right now calls for greater deficits to ensure a stronger recovery. That is a view shared by Biden’s choice for budget director, Neera Tanden, the head of the liberal think tank the Center for American Progress. Unlike Yellen, Tanden has a long record of strident partisanship — she deleted more than 1,000 tweets, many of them critical of Republicans, on being nominated — and faces a difficult confirmation.
Brian Deese, Biden’s choice for National Economic Council director, is a veteran of the Obama White House who played roles in directing the auto bailout and working toward the Paris climate accord. He drew some criticism from the Left because he worked for the investment firm BlackRock.
Energy and environment
Biden’s picks for energy and environment positions look like a “dream team” to liberals desperate to curb climate change.
Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, Biden’s choice to lead the Interior Department, rode the possibility of being the first Native American Cabinet secretary to beat out longtime Biden pal, retiring Sen. Tom Udall. Haaland is an original Green New Deal sponsor and an advocate for transitioning the U.S. to 100% clean energy.
Meanwhile, North Carolina’s top environment official Michael Regan got the nod for Environmental Protection Agency administrator after liberals boxed out Mary Nichols, California’s air pollution chief who was once considered the favorite.
Biden’s choice for Energy secretary, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, has also aligned herself with the “keep it in the ground” movement.
Further pleasing the Left, former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy will serve as Biden’s national climate adviser, a newly created position.
Foreign policy
Biden’s diplomatic team has been hailed (and, by turns, derided) as “the return of the Washington establishment.”
Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken is a longtime Biden loyalist, while former Assistant Secretary of State Linda Thomas-Greenfield spent decades paying her dues in Africa before Biden selected her as the next ambassador to the United Nations. They send a gratifying signal to Democratic voters who regard the Trump administration as lacking professionalism and diversity. Yet, the world has changed since they were last in power, and the intensifying rivalry with China will test their ability to derive wisdom from experience.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry’s return to government as Biden’s climate envoy at the White House National Security Council may thrill environmentalists, but Biden’s team will have to beware China’s attempt to dangle the prospect of climate cooperation as a way to freeze Western efforts to counteract Beijing’s predations elsewhere. Conservative foreign policy experts are quietly pleased by the appointment of Jake Sullivan to be White House national security adviser. The former Hillary Clinton aide spent some of his time out of power studying how “to fashion a foreign policy that supports the aspirations of a middle class in crisis,” and he has used his platform during the presidential transition to caution European allies against hasty bargains with China. Republican lawmakers may not agree with much that Biden does, but Sullivan is quietly regarded as a best-case scenario pick for this White House.
Infrastructure and transportation
Biden’s decision to tap former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for Transportation secretary was met with some praise on the Left for contributing to Biden’s pledge to nominate the most diverse Cabinet in the nation’s history — if confirmed, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay Cabinet member.
But Buttigieg’s diversity appeal was overshadowed among progressives by his centrist campaign platform, prompting doubts about the former mayor's infrastructure bona fides.
Buttigieg also helped South Bend win national Smart Street and Overall Success awards in 2016 for making the city's roadways more pedestrian-friendly.
One of Buttigieg’s more controversial proposals during his presidential campaign was funding the Highway Trust Fund through a road tax based on how many miles people travel instead of a gas tax, according to Car and Driver. Biden has not expressed support for the move, which would be a “radical departure” from the status quo.
Education
Should Connecticut Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona be confirmed as secretary of Education, the most pressing agenda item will be getting children back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden has stated he wants children going back to in-person learning within the first 100 days of his administration. In addition to that tall task, Cardona will likely work toward rescinding many of the policies his predecessor, Betsy DeVos, spent four years implementing, such as new rules for handling sexual assault allegations on college campuses and the undoing of Obama-era civil rights guidance.
