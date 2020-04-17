A Fort Collins teenager will represent Colorado at the National Junior Duck Stamp Competition in Washington, D.C., after winning the state-level contest to design a new postage stamp that will fund longstanding federal conservation programming.
Rohit Pandit, 17, created a colored pencil illustration of two male wood ducks in flight, and will continue on to the national competition in mid-April. Waterfowl enthusiasts and professional wildlife artists judged the entries, and there were winners in four age group categories from kindergarten students to seniors in high school.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sponsored the contest, which attracted 20,000 youth participants in 2019. The junior duck stamp program began in 1989, and currently there are roughly 3,000 such stamps sold annually for $5 each. The revenue goes toward environmental education programs in all 50 states.
Prior to the youth competition, there has been a federal duck stamp that hunters of migratory fowl have been required to purchase and carry. Anyone can buy the stamps, and the 2020-2021 version will go on sale after a June 26 ceremony at a pro shop in Alabama.
Ninety-eight percent of the purchase price goes toward conserving wetlands and purchasing migratory bird habitat, which has amounted to 5.7 million acres since 1934. Similarly, new duck stamps are created through a competition involving artists 18 years of age or older. Together, the two contests are the only juried art competitions that the federal government sponsors. Judging for the adult winner will take place in September at Drake University in Des Moines.
From 1970-1971, the government sold 2.4 million such stamps, the highest on record. Sales have fluctuated since, but have hovered around 1.5 million annually since the late 1980s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.