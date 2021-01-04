Brita Horn, a Republican candidate for state treasurer in 2018 and the chief of the Eagle County-based Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department, is the first woman to be elected as vice president for the Colorado State Fire Chiefs association.
“It is an unbelievable honor to be elected by my fire chief peers to serve as the VP of Colorado Fire Chiefs. I am blessed to represent all fire departments and it is a special privilege to be able to be the voice of our underserved volunteer fire departments in Colorado,” said Horn in a press release.
Horn previously served as the treasurer for the association. She helped create the Rock Creek department in 2008, which has approximately nine volunteers and four summer seasonal volunteers.
Currently, she heads Never Give Up Consulting, a brand development and communications company. She is a member of the Colorado Fire Commission, representing volunteer firefighters. Legislation from 2019 established the commission to focus on preparedness, prevention and solutions to issues that affect Colorado’s fire service.
Following her unsuccessful run for state treasurer, Horn served as a regional field director for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in New Mexico. She was also the treasurer of Routt County, during which time she incurred more than $100,000 in legal bills largely funded through taxpayer dollars.
