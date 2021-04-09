Former state Rep. Rochelle Galindo, D-Greeley, was acquitted Thursday of charges that she had provided alcohol to a minor during the 2018 campaign season.
Galindo was elected to the House District 50 seat in November, 2018 and served until May 12, 2019, when she resigned in the wake of several accusations, including the alcohol complaint and that she had sexually assaulted an adult campaign worker. Galindo had been in a consensual relationship with that worker.
According to a news release from Galindo's attorney, Kelly Page of Recht Kornfeld, a Weld County jury unanimously acquitted her of the alcohol charge.
A former campaign worker testified that in September, 2018, Galindo offered her wine although the worker was just 17 years old at the time. The allegation wasn't reported until May, 2019, the same time the sexual assault report was made.
Galindo claimed the allegations were part of a political witch hunt. The Greeley Police Department declined to bring charges on the sexual assault allegation. Page's news release said an investigation found the allegations lacked merit.
Republicans launched two recall efforts against Galindo. The reasons for the recalls included the allegations, Galindo's vote on SB 19-181, the oil and gas reform measure, a vote in favor of the red flag law, and, Galindo claimed, because she is a gay Latina.
One recall was funded mostly by a Weld County oilman, Steve Wells, who donated $100,000 to the recall effort. The other was led by Joe Neville, brother of then-House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, along with Dudley Brown of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and Pastor Steve Grant of Greeley, who called her a homosexual pervert in a sermon.
House Democratic leadership did not stand by Galindo. In a statement after her resignation, Speaker of the House KC Becker, D-Boulder and House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, D-Denver, said they agreed with Galindo's decision to step down and to allow someone else to represent House District 50.
Rep. Mary Young, wife of state Treasurer Dave Young, was chosen by a Democratic vacancy committee to replace Galindo and was elected to the seat last November
Defense attorneys Megan Downing and Kelly Page said Thursday “we are relieved the jury found the witnesses lacked credibility and were on a mission to get even with Rochelle for firing their friend. Rochelle can finally go back to serving our community.”
“I knew that if I stood by the truth, and trusted in the process, that the truth would shine through," Galindo said in the same statement. "It took a long time, but the truth is known. I’m incredibly grateful for my supporters who stood with me, trusted my character, and believed in me this whole time. Lying about sexual assault and using a lie to score political points risks exacerbating victims’ trauma and sows doubt. I stand by the truth, and I stand by victims. I’m happy it is all over. I look forward to continuing the work to push forward the policies that improve the lives of working families across Colorado.”
