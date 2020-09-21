Even though a former hospital employee raised concerns about fraudulent or unethical billing practices, a federal judge ruled last week that her employer had other, non-retaliatory reasons to fire her.
Robyn Bragg was the director of health information management at Southwest Health System, based in Cortez. Her duties involved coding the services that medical employees provided to send to insurance companies.
In February 2017, Bragg incurred the first of two patient privacy-related complaints against her. She congratulated a patient whom she encountered at a grocery store, referencing the woman’s pregnancy test results. The woman was with her estranged husband at that moment and did not want him to know, so she deflected the remark. Bragg continued that she knew because “coded your lab” results herself.
SHS determined Bragg’s interaction constituted an “unintentional” violation of patient privacy rights, put her on notice and modified her duties.
Six months later, the hospital received another privacy complaint, this time from an SHS employee. The unnamed man, who was a patient, was getting lunch with Bragg when she told him discreetly that she “noticed [he] had a rare form of liver cancer and he can get a $1,000 grant for it” through a certain foundation.
The employee was receiving treatment for a liver ailment at the hospital, but he knew nothing of cancer and later reported Bragg “had no right to interact with him about this issue, she is not his doctor.” In an investigation, Bragg offered a slightly different version of events, and the hospital established she had not seen the man’s test results, but had rather coded his “lab testing of the liver.”
The hospital’s HIPAA privacy officer determined that Bragg did not violate patient privacy guidelines under the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, but Bragg’s supervisor decided to fire her based on the two complaints, as well as a third infraction unrelated to patient privacy. Bragg ended up resigning first.
Subsequently, she filed a complaint against SHS alleging retaliation. Prior to the second patient privacy complaint, Bragg made it known to her supervisors that the manner in which personnel entered intravenous start and stop times for billing purposes was improper, unethical and possibly fraudulent. Under the False Claims Act, Bragg's allegation could succeed if she demonstrated that she engaged in a protected activity and that her employer likely terminated her for that reason.
Senior Judge Marcia S. Krieger agreed with Bragg that she presented a plausible case of retaliation. Bragg made an anonymous report about billing issues to SHS’s compliance hotline and also to a Medicaid review agency. She contacted supervisors when she noticed that times were wrong or were documented by someone who did not perform the IV. Bragg also stated that after a staff meeting to discuss IV billing discrepancies, her supervisor warned employees, “Do not use the word fraud; I never want to hear that word again.”
However, Krieger wrote in a Sept. 18 opinion that for Bragg’s claim to advance, she would need to prove SHS did not actually believe her disciplinary record demonstrated misconduct, and terminated her for reasons other than that.
Bragg “does not dispute the fundamental facts,” about her interaction with her coworker in the cafeteria. Further, Bragg did not show her supervisor was “disingenuous in stating that she thought the two [patient] incidents were similar and in light of the prior discipline, termination of Ms. Bragg’s employment was appropriate,” Krieger wrote.
Krieger added it appeared to her that Bragg’s supervisor did not actually discourage Bragg from voicing concerns about fraudulent billing.
Neither attorneys for Bragg nor for SHS responded to a request for comment about the case.
The case is Bragg v. Southwest Health System, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.