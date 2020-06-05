Former Governor John Hickenlooper, appearing under enforcement of a subpoena issued for his appearance, is being questioned at this hour in an ethics hearing being held by the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission.
Hickenlooper, who served two terms in office and is now a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate primary on June 30, is being questioned by Suzanne Staiert, executive director of the Public Trust Institute.
His appearance follows a dramatic, unprecedented Thursday where the commission found Hickenlooper in contempt for his refusal to appear for the remote hearing.
RELATED: Ethics commission issues contempt charge over Hickenlooper's failure to appear
The commission issued a subpoena Monday to compel his appearance at the hearing's first day, on Thursday. Hickenlooper did not show up, and the commission sought and obtained a court order on Thursday to enforce the subpoena.
PTI filed two complaints against the former governor in October and November 2018, over allegations he accepted illegal gifts in the form of travel to a variety of events.
Two lawyers for the former governor are in attendance at the hearing. Marc Grueskin of Denver, who has represented Hickenlooper on the ethics complaints since the beginning, is the attorney of record.
However, Marc Elias, a Democratic heavy-hitter hired by the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee to deal with the subpoena issue, is also on the call.
Hickenlooper's campaign previously said he would not participate in the remote hearing due to concerns over technical issues and his rights to due process. However, Thursday's hearing, after about an hour, was relatively free of the technical issues raised by the campaign.
As of 11 a.m., the call had well over 150 people on it, including Hickenlooper's wife, Robin, and a slew of Republican activists.
Once the evidentiary portion of the hearing is concluded, the commission intends to consider sanctions against Hickenlooper on his failure to appear Thursday. The sanctions could include disallowing his defense, which now appears unlikely since he is being allowed to testify and is likely to be questioned by his attorney. Fines are also a possibility.
Commissioner Bill Leone, in his questioning of the former governor, asked Hickenlooper if he had been able to hear the questions and see the people involved, a nod to the legal arguments advanced by Hickenlooper that a Webex virtual hearing would be a technical disaster and potentially a violation of his due process rights. "Is it far from a debacle?" Leone asked. Hickenlooper replied it was not what he had feared, although not the same as being in the same room.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.