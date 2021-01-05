Perry Buck and Lori Saine, who both served as Republican members of the Colorado House of Representatives, were sworn in on Monday to their new roles on the Weld County Board of Commissioners.
Steve Moreno, first elected to the board in 2014, is the new chair of the commission. Scott James, the District 2 commissioner, will serve as chair pro tem. None of the commissioners wore face coverings during the Jan. 4 business meeting.
“I think we survived 2020,” said the outgoing chair of the commission, Mike Freeman. “It was not an easy year but you know what? We came through this with flying colors.”
Saine, who lives in Firestone, and Buck, from Windsor, had four terms in the General Assembly following their 2012 elections.
Saine will be the commissioner coordinator for the Department of Planning Services, with advisory board appointments to the E-470 Public Highway Authority, Extension Advisory Council and Island Grove Park Advisory Board. Buck will be the coordinator for the Department of Human Services, with appointments to the Human Services Advisory Commission, Emergency Food and Shelter Program Board and Upstate Colorado Economic Development Board.
The November general election also saw one Weld County commissioner, Barbara Kirkmeyer, win election to the Senate. She will represent Senate District 23, which spans Weld, Larimer and Broomfield counties.
