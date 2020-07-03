Former U.S. Sen. Tim Wirth spells out possible ways President Trump might seek to remain in the White House, even if he loses the November election, in Friday's online edition of Newsweek.
The Democrat from Colorado who worked in the Clinton administration after leaving the Senate ponders Trump suppressing voters who might align against him or, failing that, try to invalidate the election using his emergency powers as president.
"Something like the following scenario is not just possible but increasingly probable because it is clear Trump will do anything to avoid the moniker he hates more than any other: 'loser,' " Wirth writes in the piece co-authored the opinion article with Tom Rogers, an editor-at-large for Newsweek and the founder of CNBC who helped establish MSNBC.
You can read the entire article by clicking here.
Wirth explains:
"For Trump, there are two broad pathways to maintaining power. First, we can already see very clearly a strategy designed to suppress voter turnout with the purging of registration rolls of large numbers of mostly urban voters; efforts to suppress mail-in ballots, which are more necessary than ever, given COVID-19; a re-election apparatus that is training 50,000 poll watchers for the purpose of challenging citizens' right to vote on Election Day; and significant efforts to make in-person voting in urban areas as cumbersome as possible in order to have long lines that discourage people from exercising their voting rights."
Wirth served as a senator from Colorado from 1987 to 1993, following Gary Hart and was succeeded by Ben Nighthorse Campbell.
"We cannot let ourselves believe that this is a far-fetched scenario," the Newsweek piece states. "We have just seen Trump threaten to invoke emergency powers under the Insurrection Act of 1807 to call up the U.S. military against domestic protesters."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.