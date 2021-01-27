The Marijuana Policy Project, a cannabis advocacy group in Washington, D.C., elected former Democratic state Rep. Sal Pace of Pueblo County, one of the state’s most vocal proponents of marijuana legalization, to chair its board of directors.
Pace represented Colorado’s 46th District from 2008 to 2012, during which he served as House Minority Leader. He also served as the Pueblo County Commissioner from 2013 to 2018 and was appointed to Gov. Jared Polis’ transition team when he was first elected in 2018.
He also served on the boards of the Marijuana Policy Project and Cannabis Voter Project, as well as on the board of the Institute of Cannabis Research at CSU-Pueblo.
"Ending marijuana prohibition in the U.S. is the most effective way to address social justice issues,” Pace said in a news release Wednesday. “Even with all of (Marijuana Policy Project’s) successes to date changing laws across the country, 600,000 people are still arrested annually, and 40,000 are behind bars because of marijuana charges. As MPP chair, we aren't just focused on legalization, we're also concerned with doing it right, which means equity and diversity in opportunity and correcting the negative impacts from the failed war on drugs."
Pace will replace Troy Dayton, who is stepping down from the board this year.
"It's been a huge honor to serve on MPP's board for the last seven years and to be involved with the organization as a volunteer, grantee, and employee since its founding in 1995,” Dayton said in a statement. “Sal Pace has what it takes to help our amazing board and staff—led by star Executive Director Steve Hawkins—put the final nails in the coffin of cannabis prohibition. May it be so."
