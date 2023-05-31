The Department of the Air Force announced on Wednesday that the Space Force Space Training and Readiness Command training headquarters will be in Florida, moving its provisional headquarters from a temporary home in Colorado Springs.
At the same time, the service said four Space Force entities employing more than 500 Guardians, as Space Force members are called, will be located permanently in Colorado Springs.
Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis unveiled the news that STARCOM's training headquarters will move to Patrick Space Force Base in Florida. U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, announced that two space deltas and two squadrons will be permanently based at Peterson Space Force Base and Schriever Air Force Base.
The announcements arrive as President Joe Biden is set to give the commencement address at the Air Force Academy's graduation ceremonies in Colorado on Thursday.
The STARCOM moves involve the U.S. Space Force, the military's sixth and news branch, and are not related to an ongoing fight between Colorado and Alabama over the permanent home of U.S. Space Command, which oversees all military operations in space.
Politicians from both states crowed about their respective states' suitability for the Space Force bases.
“Colorado Springs continues to prove itself as the premier location for our nation’s space defense operations," Lamborn said. "I applaud the Department of Defense for selecting Peterson Space Force Base and Schriever Space Force Base to house so many of our nation’s most valuable U.S. Space Force personnel and operations.”
The Space Force entities that could be permanently based in Colorado Springs are Space Delta 12, Space Delta 15, and the 74th and 75h Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Squadrons, known as ISRs.
Lamborn noted that, in addition to Space Operations Command, Colorado Springs is also home to the National Space Defense Center and numerous other Space and Space Base units.
“Colorado is the epicenter of our nation’s intelligence and national security space operations, and basing these new units permanently in Colorado Springs only underscores that point,” said U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, a Colorado Democrat.
DeSantis said the move solidifies Florida's "dominance as the most military-friendly state and position as America's hub for military and private space operations."
"From Project Mercury to today's privatized spaceflight, Americans look to Florida's Space Coast to see history in the making," DeSantis said. "We are honored to host the Space Training and Readiness Command headquarters and continue Florida's history as America's gateway to outer space."
In addition, the Air Force announced that Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico is the likely permanent home for Space Force Delta 11.
The Air Force said in its announcement that the respective permanent locations for STARCOM and the Space Force units are the "preferred locations," determined after assessing each site on a range of factors, including infrastructure, community support, environmental factors and cost.
The service branch expects to complete environment impact analyses before the end of the year at each base before making final decisions.
The news comes as officials in Colorado and Alabama await a permanent basing decision on Space Command headquarters.
The Air Force earlier postponed its long-awaited announcement whether to move the headquarters of U.S. Space Command to Alabama or keep it in Colorado, where it's been temporarily headquartered. The service was conducting "some additional analysis," Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said at a conference in Aurora in March.
Kendall said to expect a decision "fairly soon" after completion of additional review, according to reports. Kendall said the Air Force is conducting a "sensitivity analysis" — financial modeling that considers risks based on various scenarios — and examining whether to put a second combatant command in Colorado, which is already home to U.S. Northern Command.
The site's permanent location has been in limbo for more than two years since the surprise announcement in the waning days of the Trump administration that the headquarters would move to the Army’s Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala., from its temporary home at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.
Colorado lawmakers had cried foul, charging that the decision was based on political rather than national security reasons and spurring the Biden administration to commence a review process that appears to be ongoing.
In late November, Gen. James Dickinson, commander of U.S. Space Command, said a final determination was imminent, but months have passed without word.
Lamborn, who chairs the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, had also asked Dickinson in a hearing whether a move to Alabama would delay Space Command's reaching full operational capability.
"We're on the glide path right now, moving aggressively towards full operational capability in the provisional headquarters and infrastructure that I have in Colorado Springs right now," Dickinson had responded.
Lamborn and other members of Colorado's congressional delegation have argued that moving the headquarters to Huntsville would result in unacceptable delays in bringing the command up to full throttle, and incur significant additional costs compared to renovating a facility at Peterson.
That's one argument made in a letter sent in March to President Joe Biden by 94 Colorado officials, business leaders and military personnel, including Gov. Jared Polis, U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, seven of the state's eight U.S. House members, legislative leadership and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.
"Colorado is the best and only home for U.S. Space Command," they told Biden’s White House. "Two years later, USSPACECOM has continued to prove its ability to ensure our national security in the space domain from Peterson Space Force Base."
The Washington Examiner's Brady Knox contributed in this report.
