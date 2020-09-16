Chloe (who only wanted to use a first name), left, visits Cowboy at his site along a row of tents on Welton St. downtown on September 9, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The cold front that moved through the metro area Monday night, bringing freezing temperatures and snow, was particularly hard on those camping on the streets. Many said they huddled in tents to stay warm, and others living under just tarps hung on rope, said they and all of their belongings were soaked by the storm.