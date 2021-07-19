Judge Randolph Moss of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday sentenced Paul Hodgkins of Tampa to eight months in federal prison for taking part in the insurrection at the Capitol.
Hodgkins, of Tampa, pleaded guilty in June and cooperated with prosecutors, who recommended a much longer 18-month sentence.
According to Scott McFarlane of NBC4 Washington, who live tweeted the hearing Monday, Moss said that while he appreciated Hodgkins' cooperation and community service, "I have to deter others from ever, ever, ever (engaging) again in what happened" on Jan. 6.
After a delay, during which time Vice President Mike Pence and congressional lawmakers were evacuated to a secure location, the vote count resumed and Biden was certified the winner of the November 2020 election.
The damage that Hodgkins caused that day was way beyond a several-hour delay, Moss said before issuing the sentence. The event "makes it more difficult for our children and grandchildren to maintain democracy," he said.
Nine Coloradans have so far been charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that attempted to block the certification of the Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden.
Hodgkins, who took selfies on the floor of the U.S. House, is the first of 579 people charged in the insurrection to be sentenced. He acknowledged on Monday that Biden is the president, according to McFarlane.
