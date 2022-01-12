The first 10 bills for the Colorado state Senate focus on crime prevention and law enforcement, higher education, resources for firefighters and wildfire mitigation.
Most, but not all, are sponsored by the Democrats who control the chamber.
In announcing the first 10 bills, Senate President Leroy Garcia D-Pueblo said that "between the pandemic, historic wildfires, and nationwide inflation, the last two years have been tough."
He added: "We know how challenging it has been for Coloradans, which is why we are delivering legislation that will move Colorado forward and deliver real, transformational change to address the challenges folks are seeing in their everyday lives. These bills will help keep more money in people’s wallets, take historic steps to improve public safety, and create a safer and healthier Colorado so that every family can thrive.”
Speaker of the House Alec Garnett, D-Denver, said families, businesses and teachers will save money with the bills they introduced today.
"I’m excited to continue moving Colorado forward by focusing on key priorities like making quality health care accessible and affordable and preparing our students for success. We’re laser-focused on creating a healthier, safer, more affordable Colorado for everyone,” he said.
The first 10 proposals include:
- Senate Bill 1 is a Safer Streets grant program sponsored by Garcia and Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora.
- Senate Bill 2 allows state funding to compensate fire departments that rely on volunteer firefighters for wildland fire suppression activities. The sponsors are Sens. Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins and Tammy Story, D-Evergreen
- Senate Bill 3 allows community colleges to offer bachelor of science in nursing degrees. The sponsors are Buckner and Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail.
- Senate Bill 4 requires local education providers to receive evidence-based training in reading for kindergarten through grades 3. The sponsors are Sens. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale and Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village.
- Senate Bill 5 is grant program aimed at helping law enforcement recruit and retain officers. The sponsors are Bridges and Sen. John Cooke, R-Greeley.
- Senate Bill 9 would change state law around catalytic converters to clamp down on theft. The sponsors are Ginal and Sen. Dennis Hisey, R-Colorado Springs.
Among the first 10 bills in the House are the following:
- House Bill 1002 expands ability of high school students to take postsecondary education courses while still in high school. The sponsors are Reps. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora and Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver.
- House Bill 1003 is grant program to fund projects that reduce crime among youth. The sponsors are Reps. Lindsay Daugherty, D-Arvada and Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, D-Denver.
- House Bill 1004 seeks a fee reduction for driver's licenses. The sponsors are Reps. David Ortiz, D-Centennial and Mary Young, D-Greeley.
- House Bill 1006 pursues modifications to the state exemption for child care centers. The sponsors are Reps. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle and Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch.
- House Bill 1007 offers resources for landowners, wildfire mitigation. The sponsors are Reps. Donald Valdez, D-La Jara and Mike Lynch, R-Erie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.