The two companies responsible for the gas line that caused an April 2017 home explosion in Firestone is facing an $18.25 million fine, the largest such penalty in state history, times 11.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission announced the intended penalty, hammered out in negotiations with Kerr McGee and Occidental Petroleum, that will be heard and voted on by the commission at a hearing on April 6. The commission could vote to change the amount of the fine, based on those deliberations. Kerr McGee is a subsidiary of Anadarko, which recently was sold to Occidental for $38 billion.
The explosion killed two people in the home, Mark Martinez and Joey Irwin, and injured two others. The families accepted an disclosed settlement from Anadarko in 2018.
Jeff Robbins, director of the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, said the families were aware of the proposed fine and are expected to testify at the Aug. 6 hearing.
Statements from the family and the oil producers are expected Thursday, but were not immediately available after the Thursday morning press briefing at the state Supreme Court building in Denver.
The money from the penalty will go to the state for safety programs related to oil and gas operations, not to the families.
"More protections can and must be put in place" to prevent such mishaps in the future, Robbins said.
Investigators said the explosion was the product of circumstances that would be difficult to replicate, however.
Robbins told reporters a the pipeline that exploded had been cut off from use, but gas escaped back into the pipeline, that should have been secured and sealed off.
The programs that will be paid for with the penalties, as well as tougher rules being developed by the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, will make the public safer, Robbins said.
"We are taking action to prevent this sort of tragedy from ever happening again," he said.
Colorado Rising, the citizen group that challenges the safety of the oil and gas industry, said the high fine is warranted.
“This settles the score once and for all that the recklessness of the oil and gas industry resulted in the tragic death of two innocent men," spokeswoman Anne Lee Foster said in a statement.
She took exception with Robbins saying the COGCC is protecting public health.
"Colorado Rising calls on the COGCC to stop approving permits until they pass regulations that truly prioritize public health and safety, not corporate profits," she stated. "We also call on the COGCC to not waive 90% of the fee, which is a customary action from the agency.”
