Three Coloradans running for the Republican U.S. Senate primary have failed to file required personal financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission.
Jarrod Munger, chair of the Stonewall Democrats Initiative and a recent vice chair of the Denver Democratic Party, on Monday filed complaints with the Department of Justice over those missing disclosures.
The candidates are Rep. Ron Hanks of Cañon City, Deborah Flora of Parker and Joe O'Dea of Denver. Campaign representatives did not respond to a request for comment.
Federal election laws require candidates for federal office to submit financial disclosures within 30 days of filing candidacy paperwork under the Ethics in Government Act.
Hanks filed his U.S. Senate candidacy on Oct. 1, O'Dea filed on Oct. 8 and Flora on Oct. 14.
According to Open Secrets, "candidates running for president (or any federal office) are required to detail their financial holdings, debt and sources of income so that the public can identify any conflicts of interest they may have."
The Federal Election Commission website states that an individual running for federal office must register and file financial reports when he or she raises or spends more than $5,000 in contributions or expenditures. None of the three have reported any contributions or expenditures through the most recent filing period, which closed on Sept. 30, before any of them were officially candidates.
The Act's Title 1 requires a candidate to disclose sources and amounts of income, gifts, reimbursements, the identity and approximate value of property held and liabilities owed, transactions in property, commodities, and securities, and certain financial interests of a spouse or dependent.
Failing to file a personal financial disclosure is a violation of the Act. Candidates can request an extension of up to 90 days, but none of the three have done so, according to the complaint.
Violations can result in a $200 late filing fee, as well as the potential for a criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney General.
Eleven candidates, including incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, have filed for the 2022 race. Nine of the 11 are Republicans.
So far, Bennet has amassed a war chest of $6.5 million, with $3.5 million on hand as of Sept. 30.
Republican Eli Bremer raised $253,837 with $209,365 cash on hand through Sept. 30.
Republican Erik Aadland raised $185,555 through Sept. 30 and reports $82,352 on hand.
Republican Peter Yu raised $131,810 as of Sept. 30 and reports $113,708 on hand.
