The Federal Reserve issued an emergency reduction in its interest rate target of half a percentage point in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
"The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," the central bank said in a statement Tuesday.
The Fed also said that the “fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong" despite the current economic situation.
The monetary policy committee voted unanimously to cut the rate.
The U.S. markets responded positively to the Fed’s actions and moved into positive territory after opening flat.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.69%.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite were also up by 0.83% and 0.071%, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.