Correction: Because of incorrect information from a source, this article and headline has been updated to note that the number of jobs the project will bring to Pueblo is unknown.
EVRAZ North America, formerly CF&I Steel, said this week its board of directors had authorized the construction of a new rail mill that will bring high-paying jobs to Pueblo.
It was just one line in a 66-page press release, and the approval actually took place in June, but the news generated lots of happy reaction from state officials.
“I couldn’t be more excited with this news,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo. “After years of hopeful discussions and careful policymaking, our hard work has finally paid off! This new project will bring...good-paying jobs to Pueblo and revitalize our local economy. I am incredibly proud of our Pueblo delegation for coming together on this and delivering such a big win for our community!”
“EVRAZ is Pueblo, and I have spent my Legislative career fighting for their success. I am beyond excited for their expansion and can’t wait to see the new opportunity and jobs Pueblo will see as a result,” added Rep. Daneya Esgar, also of Pueblo.
The new jobs come on the heels of a downturn at the company’s seamless pipe mill last April, when 200 employees were temporarily laid off due to declining oil and gas production. Forty of those workers were members of United Steelworkers Local 3267. Those workers are still on temporary layoff.
Evraz spokesman Patrick Waldron told Colorado Politics the multi-year capital development project has been in the works since October 2018.
Garcia and Esgar attributed EVRAZ’s decision in part to 2017 legislation that encouraged large employers to invest in Colorado jobs.
HB17-1356 grants increased tax credits to businesses willing to invest at least $100 million in the state. “Before the policy was passed local employer EVRAZ had been vacillating on whether or not to grow their operations in Southern Colorado,” according to the statement from Garcia and Esgar.
The tax credit policy, coupled with an incentive package approved by Pueblo City Council, secured an investment of more than $200 million from EVRAZ. The Pueblo Economic Development Corporation called it the largest economic development project for the city in decades.
“Like many people in Pueblo, both of my grandfathers worked at the steel mill when it was CF&I. The mill has always been an important part of Pueblo. That’s why we are called the Steel City,” Esgar said. “To see EVRAZ expand their footprint here tells me the future of so many friends that work there is now solid.”
Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Friday that he’s “thrilled that the steel mill’s new expansion has passed this important milestone. Pueblo workers have been making the world’s best steel for nearly 140 years, and with this addition, Pueblo’s next generation of steelworkers can count on good-paying jobs well into the future."
The expansion is the second by the company in the past year. Last September, EVRAZ, Xcel Energy and Lightsource BP announced they would start up a 240-megawatt solar facility, known as The Bighorn Solar Project.
A statement from U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner said he joins those in Pueblo “celebrating new jobs, economic investments, and a stronger future for Colorado manufacturing as the long-rail mill project will move into the construction phase,”
“I was proud to stand with Rocky Mountain Steel Mill’s workers last September as we celebrated the new solar project to provide clean Colorado solar power for decades to come, and I look forward to the opportunities that will be created by today’s announcement and Pueblo’s bright future ahead.”
