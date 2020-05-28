In this March 22, 2019 photo, Ethan Lutz, a service leader for Liberty Oilfield Services, explains fracking equipment at Liberty's yard in Henderson. Lutz said he worries that proposed new oil and gas regulations in Colorado could strangle the industry, shutting down one of the few careers that offer his crew a decent wage to support their families. He and other oilfield workers say they're safety-minded people who love Colorado, but they feel demonized and ignored in the debate over new rules.