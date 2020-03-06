Since its launch last summer, the Regional Transportation District’s income-based discount fare program has seen more than 4,600 enrollees. Known as LiVE, which the agency says is not an acronym, the initiative provides 40% fare reductions to riders in households earning at or below 185% of the federal poverty level, or $39,461 for a family of three.
“While the LiVE Program just began in July, it’s been affirming for me to watch as a growing number of people learn about and are approved for this important benefit,” said RTD board Chair Angie Rivera-Malpiede.
Riders who wish to participate must enroll through the state’s portal for cash, food, medical and other forms of assistance, plus carry with them two forms of program identification. The RTD board of directors approved LiVE in September 2018 and began accepting participants in July 2019. People younger than 20, older than 64, or who are disabled are eligible for RTD discounts separate from the LiVE program.
A local three-hour pass is $1.80 through LiVE, and a day pass or airport fare on the A-Line is $6.30. In April, RTD will update the income eligibility requirements.
Other transit systems nationwide offer income-based discounts. In San Francisco, where the cost of living is much higher than in Denver, the Municipal Transportation Agency's 15-year-old Lifeline program offers 50% monthly pass discounts for those earning up to 200% of the federal poverty level.
