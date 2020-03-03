Super Tuesday has arrived, and votes are now being counted. Colorado Politics is live-blogging the results.

In this file photo, a sign marks the lane for motorists to drop off ballots at the drive-through site of the Denver Election Division outside the City/County Building early Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in downtown Denver.

10:18 pm

Joe Biden is leading Bernie Sanders in the remaining states of Texas and Maine. Both states are too close to call.

Sanders has won Colorado, California, Utah and Vermont.

Biden has won Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia.

10:01 pm

Joe Biden is now leading Bernie Sanders in Texas by about 1,200 votes.

9:59 pm

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are tied at 28.6% in Texas.

9:21 pm

Joe Biden has won Massachusetts, beating Elizabeth Warren in her home state. She came in third, behind Bernie Sanders.

9:05 pm

Bernie Sanders has won California, the Associated Press reports.

8:56 pm

In Colorado, politicos are sharing their thoughts on Bernie Sanders' win:

8:44 pm

Sanders is leading Biden by 504 votes in Maine. In Massachusetts, half of the votes are in with Biden in the lead.

8:36 pm

Bernie Sanders has won Utah. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has claimed Minnesota in his seventh victory of the night, which he attributed to Sen. Amy Klobuchar's endorsement. Klobuchar withdrew her presidential bid this past weekend.

8:22 pm

Joe Biden takes the stage in Los Angeles to celebrate his six wins so far. "We are very much alive," Biden said. "And make no mistake about it, we're going to send Donald Trump packing."

8:21 pm

Meanwhile, Michael Bloomberg is welcomed in Florida:

8:20 pm

Sanders supporters in Colorado celebrate his win.

8:10 pm

Bernie Sanders projects that November will welcome the highest voter turnout in history.

8:05 pm

Bernie Sanders took the stage in Vermont, opening with thanks and that 31 years ago today, he won the mayoral race.

"Everyone said it couldn't be done," Sanders said, before remarking that many doubted he would win the Democratic nomination.

"We are going to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of this country," he said. 

Sanders touted his "movement" to take on corporate establishment, drug and insurance companies and the fossil fuel industries.

8 pm

Bernie Sanders leads Joe Biden in Texas by two points. Elizabeth Warren is in third place in her home state of Massachusetts.

Crowds of voters gather at the Denver Election Division waiting to cast their ballots. Voters take to the polls and ballots are counted during the Super Tuesday primary on March 3, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Colorado shares a Super Tuesday primary with 14 other states and territories. (Photo By Kathryn Scott)

7:25 pm

Bernie Sanders has secured Colorado in his second Super Tuesday win.

Utah holds Super Tuesday primary voting for the first time

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., greets supporters at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020, in Salt Lake City. AP Photo/George Frey)

7:16 pm

Joe Biden has won Tennessee, according to The Washington Examiner.

Cristina Bundukamara holds her daughter Eridanus, 2, as she marks her ballot for the 2020 Presidential Primary Election at a voting station at the El Paso County Clerk's Office downtown branch in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
7:09 pm
The Associated Press projects that Joe Biden has won Oklahoma.
 
 
7:07 pm
9 News projects that Sen. Bernie Sanders will win Colorado.
 
7:03 pm
Early on in Colorado, Bernie Sanders appears to hold the majority in the Democratic primary, with Donald Trump leading the Republican primary with 92.15%.
  • Sanders 32.08
  • Biden 26.53
  • Bloomberg 21.25
  • Warren 16.03
 
6:06 pm 
 
VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN FRANCISCO  — Some California voters waited in long lines Tuesday because of technical glitches connecting to the statewide voter database or in the case of the nation's most populous county, too many users trying to cast ballots at once through a new election system that had raised concerns about technical and security defects.

Election workers in 15 counties could not connect to the statewide voter registration database, said Sam Mahood, spokesman for the secretary of state's office. He said there was no evidence of malicious activity and that the issues were resolved.

“This should not prevented any voters from casting a ballot, as counties have contingency procedures in place to check-in voters. If a voter left without casting a ballot, we encourage them to go back to the polls before 8 p.m.," Mahood said.

The secretary of state's website also was offline sporadically throughout the day. California is among 14 states holding presidential primary contests on Super Tuesday, and voters in the nation's most populous state also are weighing in on congressional races, legislative seats and a statewide school bond.

6:02 pm

Joe Biden has won the Alabama primary, the Associated Press reports.

Tornadoes, virus fears disrupt voting in some states

A Mae waits as her owner Daniel Delgadillo, left, 42, casts his ballot in the Super Tuesday primary election in El Segundo, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

5:50 pm

VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

An upbeat Elizabeth Warren is urging Democratic voters to cast ballots that will make them “proud” instead of listening to political pundits.

At a rally in Detroit on Tuesday night, the Massachusetts senator says “prediction has been a terrible business” and is encouraging people to vote with their “heart.” Warren has had poor showings in recent contests dominated by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

People are still voting in many Super Tuesday states across the country. Michigan’s primary is next week, and Warren has scheduled a return trip for Friday.

An undeterred Warren says she will defeat President Donald Trump and is still running because she believes she will make the best president. She says: “You don’t get what you don’t fight for. I am in this fight.”

Volunteer Sana Hamad collects ballots from voters at a ballot drop-off for the 2020 Presidential Primary Election outside the El Paso County Clerk's Office downtown branch in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

5:48 pm

Mike Bloomberg wins the American Samoa's Democratic caucus.

5:37 pm

A Denver resident reports that the line to vote is long at Christ's Church United Methodist on Colorado Blvd.

5:30 pm

CNN projects that Joe Biden has won North Carolina, worth 110 delegates.

5:25 pm

The New York Times reports that Joe Biden has won Virginia, which has 99 delegates, while Bernie Sanders has won his home state Vermont, which is worth 16 delegates.

The 2020 Presidential Primary Election voting stations at the El Paso County Clerk's Office downtown branch in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

5:04 pm

As polls close in Virginia and Vermont, CNN and Fox estimate that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will take the respective states. 

5:01 pm

Elizabeth Warren's campaign issues the reminder that if you are in line when the polls close, you still get to vote.

4:22 pm

Polling times have been extended in Nashville, Tenn. after a tornado hit the city.

3:56 pm

The Associated Press reports that "More than 1.3 million of Colorado's 3.4 million voters had cast ballots by mid-day."

3:22 p.m.

As of this time, voters were still casting ballots in Colorado. See where you can vote here:

Polls will begin to close at 7 p.m. ET in Virginia, Vermont and parts of Alabama. 

Rowan Ruiz-Stell-Johnson, 7, waits for her parents to vote in the 2020 Presidential Primary Election at a voting station at the El Paso County Clerk's Office downtown branch in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

3:14 pm

Voters can find the locations of their county's secure drop boxes and voter service centers, as well as an abundance of voter registration and election information, at GoVoteColorado.gov.

For Coloradans looking for results after the polls have closed, look no further than here.

In the meantime, sit back, relax and read these articles on Colorado's Super Tuesday history and why Coloradans may not know the delegate results for some time.

  • TRAIL MIX: Colorado hasn't had a primary since 2000, electing instead for party-run caucuses. The biggest lesson learned is that Colorado didn't always pick the eventual nominee. 
  • WHY THE WAIT? Ernest Luning explains why Colorado voters may not know the full delegate results for some time.

