Super Tuesday has arrived, and votes are now being counted. Colorado Politics is live-blogging the results.
10:18 pm
Joe Biden is leading Bernie Sanders in the remaining states of Texas and Maine. Both states are too close to call.
Sanders has won Colorado, California, Utah and Vermont.
Biden has won Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia.
10:01 pm
Joe Biden is now leading Bernie Sanders in Texas by about 1,200 votes.
9:59 pm
Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are tied at 28.6% in Texas.
9:21 pm
Joe Biden has won Massachusetts, beating Elizabeth Warren in her home state. She came in third, behind Bernie Sanders.
9:05 pm
Bernie Sanders has won California, the Associated Press reports.
8:56 pm
In Colorado, politicos are sharing their thoughts on Bernie Sanders' win:
https://t.co/MfOaDfGXyA pic.twitter.com/slOZHvXauW— Colorado Politics (@colo_politics) March 4, 2020
@kylekohli of the #Colorado #RNC: "While socialist Colorado #Democrats may be ready for Bernie Sanders' government takeover of our healthcare and the sky-high taxes to pay for it, hard working Coloradans want no part of his damaging policy proposals." 1/2 #ColoradoPrimary— Joey Bunch (@joeybunch) March 4, 2020
@kylekohli of the #Colorado #RNC continues: "Colorado Republicans, meanwhile, sent a message tonight that they are united behind President Trump and his record of success, including record low unemployment, low taxes, and fairer trade deals for our workers." 2/2 ColoradoPrimary— Joey Bunch (@joeybunch) March 4, 2020
@MichaelCLFields of #Colorado Rising Action.said this about #SuperTuesday: “In Colorado we’re seeing a strong swing to the left by the Democrat base, but that’s out-of-touch with the majority of Coloradans ...” 1/2 #ColoradoPrimary— Joey Bunch (@joeybunch) March 4, 2020
@MichaelCLFields of Colorado Rising Action continued: "... and it’s clear that there are massive divides between Democrats on important issues across the nation." #ColoradoPrimary— Joey Bunch (@joeybunch) March 4, 2020
8:44 pm
Sanders is leading Biden by 504 votes in Maine. In Massachusetts, half of the votes are in with Biden in the lead.
8:36 pm
Bernie Sanders has won Utah. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has claimed Minnesota in his seventh victory of the night, which he attributed to Sen. Amy Klobuchar's endorsement. Klobuchar withdrew her presidential bid this past weekend.
8:22 pm
Joe Biden takes the stage in Los Angeles to celebrate his six wins so far. "We are very much alive," Biden said. "And make no mistake about it, we're going to send Donald Trump packing."
8:21 pm
Meanwhile, Michael Bloomberg is welcomed in Florida:
.@FLforMike, we're in this to win it!⚡️💪 pic.twitter.com/B9FPjhWkrZ— Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) March 4, 2020
8:20 pm
Sanders supporters in Colorado celebrate his win.
Photo from @kmscott: @BernieSanders campaign volunteer Drew Romano, 25, from Boulder erupts in cheers inside the Colorado HQ as Sanders is reported to have won the #ColoradoPrimary #COpolitics pic.twitter.com/DPcA9pdzKw— Linda Shapley (@LindaShapley) March 4, 2020
8:10 pm
Bernie Sanders projects that November will welcome the highest voter turnout in history.
8:05 pm
Bernie Sanders took the stage in Vermont, opening with thanks and that 31 years ago today, he won the mayoral race.
"Everyone said it couldn't be done," Sanders said, before remarking that many doubted he would win the Democratic nomination.
"We are going to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of this country," he said.
Sanders touted his "movement" to take on corporate establishment, drug and insurance companies and the fossil fuel industries.
8 pm
Bernie Sanders leads Joe Biden in Texas by two points. Elizabeth Warren is in third place in her home state of Massachusetts.
7:25 pm
Bernie Sanders has secured Colorado in his second Super Tuesday win.
Bernie Sanders has won Colorado, his second decisive victory of Super Tuesday after polls closed in Vermont.https://t.co/lN7lPTtM1o— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 4, 2020
7:16 pm
Joe Biden has won Tennessee, according to The Washington Examiner.
Joe Biden takes the Oklahoma primary, his fourth state win of Super Tuesday https://t.co/QJv9L8aZx0 pic.twitter.com/My3XlGVZxl— POLITICO (@politico) March 4, 2020
- Sanders 32.08
- Biden 26.53
- Bloomberg 21.25
- Warren 16.03
SAN FRANCISCO — Some California voters waited in long lines Tuesday because of technical glitches connecting to the statewide voter database or in the case of the nation's most populous county, too many users trying to cast ballots at once through a new election system that had raised concerns about technical and security defects.
Election workers in 15 counties could not connect to the statewide voter registration database, said Sam Mahood, spokesman for the secretary of state's office. He said there was no evidence of malicious activity and that the issues were resolved.
“This should not prevented any voters from casting a ballot, as counties have contingency procedures in place to check-in voters. If a voter left without casting a ballot, we encourage them to go back to the polls before 8 p.m.," Mahood said.
The secretary of state's website also was offline sporadically throughout the day. California is among 14 states holding presidential primary contests on Super Tuesday, and voters in the nation's most populous state also are weighing in on congressional races, legislative seats and a statewide school bond.
6:02 pm
Joe Biden has won the Alabama primary, the Associated Press reports.
5:50 pm
VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS
An upbeat Elizabeth Warren is urging Democratic voters to cast ballots that will make them “proud” instead of listening to political pundits.
At a rally in Detroit on Tuesday night, the Massachusetts senator says “prediction has been a terrible business” and is encouraging people to vote with their “heart.” Warren has had poor showings in recent contests dominated by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.
People are still voting in many Super Tuesday states across the country. Michigan’s primary is next week, and Warren has scheduled a return trip for Friday.
An undeterred Warren says she will defeat President Donald Trump and is still running because she believes she will make the best president. She says: “You don’t get what you don’t fight for. I am in this fight.”
5:48 pm
Mike Bloomberg wins the American Samoa's Democratic caucus.
5:37 pm
A Denver resident reports that the line to vote is long at Christ's Church United Methodist on Colorado Blvd.
5:30 pm
CNN projects that Joe Biden has won North Carolina, worth 110 delegates.
5:25 pm
The New York Times reports that Joe Biden has won Virginia, which has 99 delegates, while Bernie Sanders has won his home state Vermont, which is worth 16 delegates.
5:04 pm
As polls close in Virginia and Vermont, CNN and Fox estimate that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will take the respective states.
5:01 pm
Elizabeth Warren's campaign issues the reminder that if you are in line when the polls close, you still get to vote.
If you're in line by the time polls close at your voting location, you will be able to vote. Find your voting location here: https://t.co/NPgbX9zm3c— Team Warren (@TeamWarren) March 4, 2020
Retweet to spread awareness! #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/TOkj1mqF9T
4:22 pm
Polling times have been extended in Nashville, Tenn. after a tornado hit the city.
3:56 pm
The Associated Press reports that "More than 1.3 million of Colorado's 3.4 million voters had cast ballots by mid-day."
3:22 p.m.
As of this time, voters were still casting ballots in Colorado. See where you can vote here:
Ballots are zooming through our new high-speed scanner. Zoom yours over to us before 7 pm! 🗳🏃♀️💨 Locations at https://t.co/Pb66BRAPB5 #DenverVotes pic.twitter.com/ECi755OeLy— Denver Elections (@DenverElections) March 3, 2020
Polls will begin to close at 7 p.m. ET in Virginia, Vermont and parts of Alabama.
3:14 pm
Voters can find the locations of their county's secure drop boxes and voter service centers, as well as an abundance of voter registration and election information, at GoVoteColorado.gov.
For Coloradans looking for results after the polls have closed, look no further than here.
In the meantime, sit back, relax and read these articles on Colorado's Super Tuesday history and why Coloradans may not know the delegate results for some time.
