Brandon Lloyd used to catch touchdown passes for the Broncos, but Tuesday night he was leading cheers for the Democrats.
And yet, as star power goes, the Pro-Bowler was buried on the depth chart behind U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse and Jason Crow at a huddle online before 7 p.m. debate with Joe Biden against Donald Trump. Plus, they had a Goonie: actor Sean Astin, star of the movie.
"I'm supporting Vice President Joe Biden for president to bring respect back to the office of the presidency and bring respect back to the world stage," the 11-year NFL receiver turned philanthropist said in a coat and tie on the webinar.
Lloyd characterized the campaign like a struggle.
"We're worried about our future, but we're not tired of fighting," he said, adding. "The fight is not going to end until he's out of the Oval Office, and I'm committed to that."
Crow and Neguse are both completing their freshman terms in Congress — Neguse replaced Jared Polis, who became governor; Crow ousted five-term incumbent Mike Coffman, who rebounded to be elected Aurora mayor last year.
"We know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a plan to usher us through this dark chapter," said Neguse, who's viewed as a rising star in the caucus.
He challenged Democrats for the remaining days of the campaign. "It's on us," he said. "... The country is counting on us."
Crow was one of the House prosecutors of the impeachment case against Trump in the Senate this spring.
"You're going to see two vastly different visions of America this evening," he forecast.
He said Trump will always put himself first over the good of the country.
"More than anything else this is a character election," he said implying Biden had better, then predicted people will look back at this election and have to explain where they stood and what they did to change things.
Astin appeared in a pre-recorded message Tuesday night.
"At a time when so many fellow Americans are struggling, whether they're mourning a loved one or looking for a job, we have to come together," the actor said in front of a white blanket he said his kids put up. "That's we're doing now. We have to build back better."
The event was emceed by state Rep. Bri Buentello from Pueblo, one of the Biden's early endorsers in Colorado.
"It's going to be a great night, and I look forward to working with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice president," she said.
Mikey in the 1985 classic "Goonies" is one Astin's most iconic roles, if you don't count hobbits or Notre Dame football football players. He was about 14 then. He's nearly 50 now.
But he sounded like an economic justice warrior in the moves when he and the other Goonies were plundering One-Eyed Willy's rich stuff.
“If I found one-eyed Willy’s rich stuff, I’d pay all my dad’s bills, so maybe he could get to sleep at night,” Astin said in the movie.
Colorado Politics wasn't made aware of similar online events in Colorado for the Trump camp.
Wednesday evening, however, the conservative Colorado website Caucus Room will host Republican politicos George Brauchler and Greg Brophy break down the reasons to put Trump's nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Brauchler is the district attorney in southeast metro Denver, known for his high-profile legal cases and his dalliance with governor before losing to Democrat Phil Weiser in the race for attorney general two years ago.
Brophy and Brauchler started the group with veteran GOP operative Alan Philp. The affiliated online group on Caucus Room — called "Confirm Amy!" — launched on Saturday and by Tuesday night had grown to 218 members.
You can register by clicking here.
