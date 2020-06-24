An El Paso County judge failed to follow the law by blocking an out-of-state woman from testifying via telephone in child support proceedings, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled earlier this month.
“Simply put, there is no legal authority prohibiting telephone testimony by mother based on her refusal to appear in person,” Judge Michael H. Berger wrote in the court’s opinion.
El Paso County Child Support Services sought a court order of child support at the state of Missouri’s request. The child’s mother lived in Missouri and could not travel to Colorado to testify, citing warrants against her. CSS asked for a determination of biological paternity from the child’s suspected father, and an accompanying directive for financial support.
The magistrate judge refused to allow the mother to testify by telephone, deeming the outstanding warrants alone to be an insufficient reason for failing to appear in person. The judge closed the case until the mother agreed to come to Colorado or she “arranges for the satisfaction” of the warrants.
The El Paso County District Court agreed with the magistrate’s decision. A panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals, upon reviewing the case, found that the Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure “do not authorize the indefinite ‘closing’ of a case.” The majority on the three-member panel decided that the magistrate’s action was most similar to a dismissal without prejudice — but in this case, the judges decided CSS was entitled to appeal.
Writing for the majority, Judge Michael H. Berger found that Colorado law “did not authorize either the magistrate or the district court to refuse telephone testimony by mother.”
He cited the statute providing that the “physical presence of a nonresident party” is not required to establish a child support order or parental determination. The law allows for telephonic, audiovisual or other electronic means of participation.
“This is true whether the reason for her refusal to appear in person was based on the existence of outstanding arrest warrants or otherwise,” Berger added. “[T]he statute is clear on its face and required the court to accept remote testimony.”
Chief Judge Steve Bernard dissented on the grounds that he did not believe the magistrate’s “closure” order was final and appealable. He pointed to the instructions to the mother that she appear in person or resolve her warrants as the method of resolving the case. Bernard suggested that an appeal directly to the Colorado Supreme Court was CSS’s other option.
The majority instructed the district court to permit the mother to testify by telephone. The case is In the Interest of S.C., a Child.
