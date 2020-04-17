The Colorado Department of Education is working with the College Board, the nonprofit entity that administers the SAT, to allow high school seniors to take the test free of charge during a school day in the fall.
There are multiple opportunities each year to take the SAT. However, the March administration was canceled amid the move toward a stay-at-home order in Colorado, and the College Board has halted the tests scheduled for May and June. The College Board said it intends to schedule monthly test sessions beginning in August and running through December “if it’s safe from a public health standpoint.”
CDE cautioned that the ability to conduct a test in lieu of school will depend upon available funding. The department plans to allow students who are unable to take the test on the designated school day to do it for free during one of the regular weekend dates instead.
“Almost all of our state partners and many of our district partners have expressed interest in administering the SAT during the school day in the fall,” the College Board announced on its website. The group is already offering online Advanced Placement classes and assessments for students to earn college credit while in-person courses are suspended, and it explained that it may similarly offer an online SAT in the fall in the “unlikely event” that schools do not reopen.
The department is also considering how it can allow ninth- and 10th-grade students to take the PSAT.
