The town of Basalt failed to comply with open meetings law when it neglected to provide any detail about why the town council was meeting behind closed doors, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday.
State law specifies a list of reasons that local elected bodies can meet out of the public eye, known as executive sessions. Such closed-door meetings can be for receiving legal advice, discussing personnel, developing a negotiating position, or talking about the purchase, sale or transfer of property.
However, in addition to publicly citing the category of discussion, councils must provide “identification of the particular matter to be discussed in as much detail as possible without compromising the purpose for which the executive session is authorized.”
In a series of four meetings in 2016, the Basalt town council went into executive session, quoting the state law almost verbatim in providing the general topics to be discussed. Theodore Guy, an architect, contended that the town had to be more specific. Basalt denied his requests for the executive session records either because they did not exist or because they contained confidential information.
“We picked four [meetings with executive sessions], but we could have picked 26 meetings. It was just constant,” Guy said on Thursday. He added that while multiple residents of the town supported his legal challenge, he was the “public face.”
An Eagle County District Court judge decided that the amount of detail a municipality provides has to be reasonable, and in Basalt’s case, the town could have been more specific on the topics of negotiation and property discussion. However, the council did not have to further clarify what legal advice or personnel matters were covered.
“As we read the court’s order, it upheld the Town Council’s bare-bones notice for legal advice and personnel matters because, in its view, the very nature of the topics precluded the disclosure of any more information,” wrote Judge John Daniel Dailey for the three-member appeals panel. However, the appellate judges disagreed with the lower court’s application of the open meetings law.
Attorney-client privilege, Dailey explained, does not preclude disclosure about subjects of conversation, only disclosure of confidential information. Citing the Freedom of Information Act, the court referenced a 1973 decision that mandated specific descriptions, including of subject matter, that a government body needed to provide if it withheld requested records.
“[W]e conclude,” wrote Bailey, “that (1) it was possible (even reasonably possible) to describe at least the ‘subject matter’ of what was to be discussed without waiving the attorney-client privilege, and, consequently, (2) the Town Council’s failure to provide any information beyond the statutory citation authorizing an executive session for ‘legal advice’ did not comply with the statutory requirement.”
On the personnel discussion, which pertained to former acting town manager Michael Scanlon, the district court judge determined that announcing Scanlon was the subject of the executive session would have “exposed the Town to the risk that Mr. Scanlon would contend that his right to privacy would be compromised.”
However, “as a public employee, Scanlon has a narrower expectation of privacy than other citizens,” the appeals court found, adding that his contract and certain aspects of his performance were not subject to confidentiality. “The Town’s desire to limit its exposure to a possible legal action by Scanlon did not, in our view, justify negating the public’s right to know the subject of what its officials would be discussing in secret.”
Jeffrey A. Roberts, executive director of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, called the decision a victory for open government.
“I heard about this type of thing happening. That this is not isolated to the Basalt town council,” he said. “It happens in other public bodies. Hopefully now they’ll see this appellate court ruling and provide more information to the public.”
The appeals court ordered Basalt to hand over recordings or minutes of the meetings in question to Guy. The panel refused Guy’s contention that the district judge was biased against him and that he was therefore entitled to a different judge in subsequent proceedings. Despite being overruled, Bailey wrote that he did not believe that the judge would fail to comply with the reversal.
Guy said that he would still like to receive the four-year-old records, and noted that “cooler heads have prevailed.” Guy suggested the town attorney likely gave council members bad advice at the time, and that the town is now “doing a much, much better job” at complying with open meetings law.
Ryan Mahoney, Basalt's current town manager, said that it is now the council's practice to cite the topic and subject of an executive session, in as much detail as possible. "It would be the town’s position to comply with a court order; however, there is a yet-to-be-made decision on whether to appeal," he said.
The case is Guy, T v. Whitsitt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.