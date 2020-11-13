Timber Age Systems of Durango has won a state-sponsored pitch competition for its proposal to develop small-scale manufacturing of cross-laminated timber with unused and unwanted timber in Colorado.
“Colorado forests are suffering from overgrowth, insect damage and increased risk of high-intensity wildfire,” said Andy Hawk, the company’s cofounder. “We can utilize this unused material to create a building product that is stiffer, straighter, and more fire resistant, and that produces more energy-efficient structures than traditionally framed systems.”
Colorado NextCycle, a business incubator that promotes end products for recycled and recovered materials, allowed four companies to present their ideas in October. Timber Age Systems will meet with two sustainable investment organizations and be eligible to apply for grants to advance their timber proposal. Currently, 90% of Colorado's building timber comes from out of state, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“The panel was impressed by Timber Age Systems’ professional presentation and their overarching mission to elevate communities through the use of innovative materials and transformative design and building methods,” said Kendra Appelman-Eastvedt, a program administrator with CDPHE.
NextCydle also heard from 1-UP Materials from Newport, R.I. about reusable building materials; FoamCycle of Augusta, N.J. about collection stations for expanded polystyrene or foam packaging; and Sana Packaging of Denver about sustainable packaging for cannabis products.
