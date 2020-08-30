Well-known Colorado gun rights activist Dudley Brown is backing the 17-year-old who is facing murder charges for shooting two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Brown, the former executive director and curremt president of the influential Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, hopes to raise $100,000 through a group called the National Foundation for Gun Rights. He founded the organization in 2000 as a potential rival to the National Rifle Association. The Denver Post was first to report on the fundraising for Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday.
Videos from Tuesday night show Rittenhouse carrying an AR-15-style rifle to guard a car dealership from rioters, when he scuffled then opened fire, killing two people and wounding a third, according to the criminal complaint against him.
"Our country is extremely scared right now and people do not think police will be able to respond or help them, especially in big cities but even in moderate-sized cities," Brown told Colorado Politics on Saturday. "Everyone knows this mob is angry. Most of it's not logical. The way they treat people is not logical."
He conceded that the facts didn't support a stand-your-ground defense. Rittenhouse, who lives in Antioch, Illinois, faces five felony charges, as well as misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon under the age of 18.
"Yeah, of course, we'd love a precedent-setting case where Antifa went to attack a female Hispanic lady in a wheelchair, but it doesn't always happen that way," he said. "That's not what we're doing here. We're not trying to set a precedent.
"We're looking at an angry mob who is threatening anyone who doesn't agree with them, and guess what, you don't get to do that in America."
He expanded on Sunday, saying he didn't think the case was legally problematic, "The kid was attacked. I don’t think he needed to consult a book on statutes when Antifa thugs were threatening his life."
There have been no reports that any of the victims were affiliated with anti-fascism protesters known informally as Antifa.
Brown said if Rittenhouse's legal representation is provided pro bono, the money he raises would go to the Rittenhouse family.
He said all of the money would be accounted for with openly transparent spending practices.
This story was updated to reflect to say Brown is now the president of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and to expound on his quote about whether the case was legally problematic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.