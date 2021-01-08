The University of Denver on Friday will host an online conference to address the response to the COVID-19 pandemic from institutions of higher learning.
The Seeking Tomorrow’s Answers Together Conference will feature 21 speakers from across the country in panel discussions whose topics include saliva testing, monitoring of the virus through wastewater and indoor risk mitigation strategies.
“This is an opportunity for DU to shine, hosting one of the most timely and relevant topic discussions of this moment,” Corinne Lengsfeld, DU’s senior vice provost for research and graduate education, told the campus news service. “Going into winter every college and university needs to know the information we learned in December regarding best practices.”
Local health officials from Colorado, including National Jewish Health, are slated to participate, as well as administrators and academics from Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, New York and Massachusetts.
The event will run from 1-5 p.m. Mountain time.
Last month, Congress passed after months of inaction a $900 billion COVID-19 relief measure that included $22.7 billion for higher education. Along with a funding bill for the federal government, the legislation will increase the maximum limit for Pell Grants, simplifies the federal student aid application and pays off $1.3 billion in debt of historically Black colleges and universities.
