To lower the risk of property damage and loss to human life, Douglas County is undergoing a revision to its hazard mitigation plan, which will also ensure the jurisdiction can receive certain preparedness funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“As just one example, the threat we saw from wildfires this year was mitigated by excellent planning and execution of that plan, ensuring that natural hazards didn’t become natural disasters,” said Commissioner Abe Laydon. “The county’s role in averting loss of life and property damage is successful because of the ongoing engagement of our exceptional citizens and community partners in proactive hazard mitigation planning.”
FEMA advises localities that disaster planning includes public input on the plan, a risk assessment and a mitigation strategy.
“Having a hazard mitigation plan will increase awareness of hazards, risk, and vulnerabilities; identify actions for risk reduction; focus resources on the greatest risks; communicate priorities to state and federal officials; and increase overall awareness of hazards and risks,” the agency wrote.
Douglas County has opened a poll that asks residents to identify their individual risk and level of concern about several types of disasters, including wildfire, drought and flood. It also gives residents the opportunity to indicate their preferred method of notification in the event of an emergency.
There will be a virtual meeting on Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m. for a committee to discuss the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.