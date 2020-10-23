Three months after announcing their intention to separate from the regional health department and create their own agency, Douglas County’s commissioners on Thursday indicated a willingness to keep the status quo through 2022.
“Our Board is persuaded by Tri-County Health Department’s policy proposal that would increase the role of individual counties regarding public health orders, as they are being developed and before they are issued,” the commissioners said in a statement.
Colorado Community Media reported the board of county commissioners met in a closed-door session on Oct. 22 to consider TCHD’s proposal, the details of which were not public. The department is the joint public health agency for Douglas, Arapahoe and Adams counties.
The board instructed county staff in July to pursue the creation of a new health department following COVID-19-related restrictions that THCD’s board of health imposed in its jurisdiction. A stay-at-home order drew opposition from Douglas County’s Republican state legislators, and a face covering directive similarly concerned the county commissioners.
The board cited Douglas County’s different demographics and lower rates of COVID-19 transmission as cause for setting up a department more responsive to the jurisdiction’s needs.
“We’re just too big of a county to be tethered to Adams County and Arapahoe County for our local public health decisions,” District I Commissioner Abe Laydon told Colorado Politics at the time.
However, on Thursday the board called TCHD’s proposal, which reportedly allows each county increased control in decisionmaking, “in the best interest of the communities we serve and establishes a foundation for continued communication and collaboration.”
If the department adopts the changes, “Douglas County is willing to remain in the current three-county district relationship at a minimum through at least the end of 2022 while we collectively continue to examine our partnership,” the commissioners continued.
District III Commissioner Lora Thomas, whose Democratic opponent has repeatedly criticized her for the board’s initial decision, clarified on Twitter after the announcement that the board’s concern “has always been self-governance. Dougco public health decisions need to be made by DOUGCO residents, NOT those from other counties.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.