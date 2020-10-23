Ron Thomas of the Denver Sheriff's Department stands in protective gear as he waits to administer to motorists at a drive-up, COVID-19 test site in the parking lot of a downtown sports venue in an effort to stop the rise of the new coronavirus Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Denver. The free testing will be available daily for people who show symptoms of the coronavirus. City officials expect to administer more than 500 tests per day at the site, which opens Friday near the Pepsi Center.