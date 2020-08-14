Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, is wearing a different hat Friday: that of a firefighter.
Gibbs, a reserve wildland firefighter, has been called up and has reported for duty in fighting the Grizzly Creek wildfire in Glenwood Canyon, according to a statement from the governor's office.
The wildfire more than doubled in size between Thursday and Friday and is now at 13,441 acres with zero percent containment. It started on Monday near the Grizzly Creek area in Glenwood Canyon along I-70. It has since jumped the Colorado River and I-70, which has been closed in both directions since Monday.
The fire now includes the area that contains Hanging Lake, a National Natural Landmark, although fire officials told Colorado Public Radio that they're hopeful the popular destination will avoid damage. Official updates on the fire can be found on Facebook as well as from InciWeb.
Gibbs is a certified Type II Wildland Firefighter and has been a volunteer firefighter since 2007, also the first year he served in the Colorado General Assembly. His first assignment was as part of a three-person crew from Lake Dillon, sent to California to fight the October, 2007 Santiago fire in Orange County.
Gibbs made forest management, especially in fighting Colorado's pine bark beetle infestation, a major part of his legislative agenda. He served one year in the House and then was appointed to fulfill a state Senate vacancy. He served in the Senate from 2008 to 2010. He then ran for and won a seat as a Summit County commissioner, a position he held until his appointment as executive director of DNR in January, 2019.
(0) comments
