The Division of Motor Vehicles’ reopening has resulted in long wait times and difficulty connecting to representatives through the phone to book appointments for in-person services.
Some DMV offices opened this week with heavy restrictions to ensure distancing between customers during the pandemic. It has been seven weeks since the DMV closed, and the Department of Revenue reported that 100,000 customers would normally have come in for services during that time.
“While many customers have been able to use DMV online services, others require an in-office visit. The DMV is prioritizing scheduling for customers who cannot use online services,” the department explained.
The DMV’s phased reopening requires customers to wear face masks and gloves. They may not bring guests to their appointment, with limited exceptions. Customers may schedule an appointment online or by calling 303-205-5613 and selecting option 4. Many services are available over the Internet, but initial driver licenses and permits require in-person appointments. For those who do come in, they will receive a screening with a laser thermometer and answer a COVID-19 questionnaire. No one with fevers or symptoms may enter the offices.
Reportedly, the DMV has seen “dozens” of calls from identical numbers, leading the division to believe that people are calling repeatedly or using autodialers, both of which affect other callers’ ability to get through.
