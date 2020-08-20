For the first time, the Division of Motor Vehicles has created a version of its driver handbook specifically for online users, which people can access on the DMV website or through the myColorado app.
Julie Brooks, a spokesperson for the DMV, said that part of the reason for the upgrade was the inability of drivers to walk into DMV offices during the pandemic to pick up a printed copy of the handbook and a desire among newer drivers for an online version. The DMV “wanted to be sure content was as accessible as possible,” she said.
As another new feature, the DMV offers an online, 30-question practice test, which drivers can also access through the myColorado app.
Last year, the DMV produced 72,000 printed copies of the handbook, and the agency’s goal is to reduce that number by 50% in 2020. Drivers will still be able to obtain printed copies at DMV offices if they have appointments, which has been the DMV’s procedure since reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to 2020, there was a downloadable copy of the handbook online, but the new version has features specifically oriented to Internet users. Among those improvements are hyperlinks to take readers to other portions of the manual, relevant pages on the DMV website, and to necessary forms.
