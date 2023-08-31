Need to renew a driver's license? Now, Coloradans can use bitcoin for that.

The Division of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that it accepts cryptocurrency through PayPal for online payments. This includes paying for license renewal, identification cards, vehicle registration and other DMV services offered at mydmv.colorado.gov.

“At the DMV, we’re always looking for ways to better serve Coloradans and leverage technology to offer our services,” said Electra Bustle, senior director of the Colorado DMV. “This new online cryptocurrency payment option is yet another way the DMV is providing innovative and convenient service delivery to our customers.”

To use the new payment option, Coloradans can select "PayPal cryptocurrency" when paying for online services. They will be directed to PayPal, where they can select a specific cryptocurrency to use. Then, the needed amount will be converted to dollars and remitted to the DMV to complete the transaction.

Using cryptocurrency will cost a service fee of $1 plus 1.83% of the transaction cost, on top of any PayPal fees. PayPal is the only cryptocurrency provider accepted by the DMV.