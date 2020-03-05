On Wednesday, the Division of Insurance adopted new regulations specifying that hospitals will pay a portion of the special assessment fee for reinsurance by July 31, 2021.
“This regulation will help the reinsurance program bring relief to thousands of Coloradans, help sustain dramatic premium savings across the state and defray costs for rural, independent and critical access hospitals,” said Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway.
Reinsurance, enabled through a federal Affordable Care Act waiver and 2019 state legislation, transfers a portion of insurance companies’ risk to other carriers, reducing the burden of paying high-cost claims. In this case, the other carrier is the state.
“The reinsurance program will encourage increased carrier participation in rural parts of the state,” reads the division’s rule. “These goals benefit hospitals by increasing the likelihood that patients have consistent access to affordable health coverage and health care.”
The fees to be paid are $40 million, and hospitals will pay their share of the total amount. The division credits the program with lowering health insurance premiums by 20% in 2020. A presentation to lawmakers in 2019 showed that hospitals only spend 54 cents on patient care for every dollar they take in, and the division pointed out that in 2017 hospitals charged $1.2 billion more than necessary to cover losses.
