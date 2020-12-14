The U.S. Department of Justice has recognized three victim services employees and an assistant U.S. attorney in Colorado for their achievements.
Amy Conor, Savannah Joe and Lisa Manzanares have received the Superior Performance in Indian Country Award stemming from their work with tribal populations. Connor is a paralegal in the Durango branch of the U.S. Attorney’s Office; Joe was formerly a victim specialist with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and now works in New Mexico; and Manzanares is the victim services program coordinator for the Southern Ute Police Department.
“Amy, Savannah and Lisa transformed the prosecution of violent crime in Indian Country in Colorado,” explained a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “By ensuring collaboration between the Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Ute Indian Tribes and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, they have worked together to overcome cultural barriers that hinder Indian Country victims from accessing justice….They keep victims informed, direct them to appropriate services and – when necessary – even transport the victims to court.”
In addition, Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Podolak received the Lifetime Exceptional Service Award. Her career began in 1991 in New York, where she prosecuted the largest Russian international heroin ring in the region. She transferred to Colorado in 1996, and led the prosecution of a 13-member drug gang.
“Her work has directly resulted in the take down of many sophisticated, transnational drug cartels operating in Colorado,” said U.S. Attorney for Colorado Jason R. Dunn. “Our communities are safer thanks to her work.”
Podolak became Colorado's first female criminal division section chief and took part in most prosecutions of major transnational drug trafficking. The Denver District Attorney’s Office named her an “Honorary Deputy DA” in 2011 for prosecuting the “Elite Eight” who were connected to 12 homicides, including the 2007 murder of Denver Broncos player Darrent Williams.
