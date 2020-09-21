Beginning on Thursday, the city of Denver and Swedish Medical Center will host virtual car seat inspections and information sessions as part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 20-26.
“Every 32 seconds, a child is involved in a car crash,” said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Tim Sutherland, who is the child passenger safety coordinator for the state. “This is exactly why parents need to be extra vigilant when it comes to car seat safety and protecting their children.”
Car Seats Colorado, which is a partnership between CSP and the Colorado Department of Transportation, helped coordinate the virtual, “hands-on,” events, which involve discussions with parents about child safety in vehicles. CDOT reports that incorrectly installed, improperly sized and unsecured car seats are all common safety hazards. Parents moving their children to the front seat of vehicles prematurely is also inadvisable.
The department noted that during a weeklong seatbelt enforcement period in July, there were 72 citations from various law enforcement agencies to motorists for improperly restrained children. The minimum fine for the offense is $82.
The information sessions and virtual inspections from Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and Swedish Medical are as follows:
Child Passenger Safety Live Info Session
When: Thursday, Sept. 24
Time: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Zoom: Meeting ID: 876 4978 7027 Passcode: 880983
Virtual Car Seat Safety Inspections
When: Thursday, Sept. 24
Time: 1-5 p.m.
Where: WebEx (register at https://swedishhospital.com/calendar)
Child Passenger Safety Live Info Session
When: Thursday, Sept. 24
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Zoom: Meeting ID: 839 8520 5926 Passcode: 390411
Child Passenger Safety Discussion
When: Saturday, Sept. 26
Time: 10-11 a.m.
Where: WebEx: Access Code is 145 267 1184 Password: p4qMjHTP7h4
Virtual Car Seat Safety Inspections
When: Saturday, Sept. 26
Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: WebEx (register at https://swedishhospital.com/calendar)
Beginning on Tuesday and continuing periodically through next week, Swedish Medical will also host in-person inspection stations.
