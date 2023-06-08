Lisa Calderón, mayoral candidate, and Denver City Councilmember Cadi CdeBaca at a election night watch party at the Town Hall Collab. This picture was taken shortly after the 8:30 p.m. ballot count drop by the Denver Clerk and Recorder Office. Calderón was in third place, with 14.5% of the vote, and CdeBaca (42.9%) was losing to challenger Darrell Watson (45.6%).