Denver leaders are asking state government to help serve the homeless, providing shelter space and National Guard troops to provide an alternate shelter than would allow proper social distancing.
The Homeless Leadership Council, which is made up if the metro area’s largest homeless service providers, last week asked for an alternate shelter, assistance from the National Guard, personal protective gear for staff and volunteers and hotel rooms to isolate people who are sick or showing symptoms.
While awaiting help from the state, they will work on a Plan B to open another shelter, participants on a conference call said Monday. Kniech said after the call that no plan would be viable without help from the National Guard.
You can read the Homeless Leadership Council's request by clicking here.
The governor's office did not have an immediate response to the request Monday, but Democratic lawmakers on a conference call said Gov. Jared Polis and his administration have been supportive and cooperative so far, including offering National Guard to assist at existing shelters and prioritizing protective gear for those work at shelters.
"What has become apparent in recent days is we are reaching the limit of what we as a city can do on our own," said City Councilwoman Robin Kniech, who led Monday's teleconference of city and state officials.
The city already has opened up city recreation center as an overflow shelter and identified hundreds of hotel rooms where people exhibiting systems could stay and still have access to medical care.
Denver is unique, she said; the only place in the state where 1,000 homeless people could gather in one location in one day, and between 100 and 300 people a night sleep in the same room in a shelter.
"They are often sleeping less than a foot apart," Kniech said.
She noted that Denver is a provider of shelter for the entire metro region and a destination to many homeless from across the state.
"None of the counties in Colorado have created the capacity for those experiencing homelessness that Denver has," Kniech said. "While the shelters might be located in Denver, the residents that we help to keep warm and safe come from all the communities of the metro area and all the communities of the state.
"This is a state challenge. It requires a level or resources greater than what we as a city can do alone. It requires the resources of our state government."
State Sen. Julie Gonzales, a Democrat who represents northwest and downtown Denver, said the push to care for the homeless is supported by a coalition of 31 state and local elected officials. They sent a letter to Polis dated Saturday.
"We know a crisis will always exacerbate inequality, and as policy makers we have to follow the lead of the people doing the work on the ground, respect their knowledge and expertise, then respond accordingly," she said on the conference call.
She called on Polis to meeting the homeless council's request.
Christina Carlson, the chief executive of the Urban Peak youth shelter, the world has gone "upside down, completely topsy turvy" the last month.
"We're very proud of the people we work with and the staff that works for us," she said. "They are brave and they are really walking into complicated situations every day."
Brad Meuli, president and CEO of the Denver Rescue Mission, said the system wasn't built for the age of coronavirus.
"Shelter's are made to get in as many people as possible, but we live in a different world today," he said. "The most vulnerable, the poor, the homeless are not able to socially distance like the rest of the world is able to be a part of right now."
The Lawrence Street Community Center will serve 1,000 people a day and serve 1,500 meals, he said. During inclement weather 600 people stay in a facility "in a tight, tight situation" that normally handles 300, Meuli said.
To accommodate social distancing, he estimated the shelters would have to turn away about 500 people.
Volunteers and staff are spread thin, because of health concerns of some, Meuli.
"It's not lost on me that every day I send men and women, our staff, into the fire of no social distancing with no PPE to try to take care of the most vulnerable population in our city," he said.
State Rep. Leslie Herod, a Denver Democrat who served on Urban Peak's board for eight years, said failing to serve the state's most physically vulnerable population will only exacerbate the spread and cost of the illness to the larger health care system. They are more likely to need hospitalization and critical care, as a result of coronavirus, she said.
"It's important to me that we raise this conversation to a higher level to ensure that the mayor and the governor understand particularly the unique situations that are happening in the community," Herod said.
She said inaction puts the homeless, their caretakers and volunteers at risk.
"The Mayor understands it, yes, and everything in their letter are actions we have been working on," said Mayor Michael Hancock's spokesman, Michael Strott. "Every day, our team down here in the Emergency Operations Center is in contact with the Homeless Leadership Council updating them on what steps we’ve taken and receiving updates from them on the gaps that still need to be filled in their facilities.
"Mayor Hancock has been in daily contact with the Governor since the crisis began, and the challenge of creating safe physical distancing and essential services for those experiencing homelessness has been front-of-mind. We have been implementing strategies for nearly a month to allow for adequate physical distancing through every housing and shelter option we can make available to reduce harm among people experiencing homelessness. We continue to look at opening additional facilities and making many more hotel and motel rooms available."
Hancock sent a letter to the city's hotel and motel operators Monday asking for their help to find 3,300 beds.
He said the city leased 120 motel rooms for those who may have tested positive or are awaiting test results. The city expects state and federal agencies to open the Colorado Convention Center to provide 2,000 beds to relieve the medical system.
"I realize there are many hurdles -- insurance, staffing, house rules, food service and more -- that must be overcome," he said in the letter obtained by Colorado Politics. "My staff has been instructed to work quickly and creatively to help overcome any and all barriers. I implore you to consider, or reconsider, your involvement in this humanitarian mission while your properties sit under - utilized at best or entirely empty at worst."
