A Denver District Court judge has awarded a plaintiff $40,000 in what might be the first civil trial pursuant to a 2019 revenge porn law.
The Denver Post reports that Senate Bill 19-100 established the level of damages a victim of unauthorized or threatened disclosure of intimate images could recover through a civil lawsuit. While there are certain exceptions to liability, those do not include disclosure for the purpose of “arousal, sexual gratification, humiliation, degradation, or monetary or commercial gain.”
“This certainly gets the word out that victims have civil recourse when intimate images are sent without their consent,” said Malissa Williams, the attorney for plaintiff Kristina Hendershott, according to The Post.
Hendershott sued Eli Bowman after he took a sexual video of her with another man from her phone and sent it to Hendershott’s estranged husband. Bowman was reportedly jealous that Hendershott, whom he was dating, spent time with her husband.
“You usually only hear about this with celebrities,” she told The Post. “You don’t hear about it with general people.”
The Cyber Civil Rights Initiative notes that 46 states and the District of Columbia have laws against revenge porn. However, the organization notes that “nonconsensual pornography” is a more accurate term, given that many perpetrators have motivations other than revenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.