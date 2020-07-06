The largest U.S. charity supporting higher education for Indigenous students is asking the National Football League's Washington Redskins to change its name amid a broader, national discussion of racist symbols and iconography.
“#TheTimeIsNow for racist sports team names and mascots to be renamed,” read a Saturday statement from Cheryl Crazy Bull, president and CEO of the College Fund, which is headquartered in Denver. “The American Indian College Fund appreciates its long-time mission supporters, FedEx, Nike and Walmart. They have chosen to stand alongside indigenous groups across the United States to amplify our voices and to call upon the Washington NFL team to change its name.”
In the wake of racial justice protests nationwide, activists have torn down statues that are perceived as monuments to white supremacy — including in Colorado — and Congress is considering a proposal to rename the 10 military bases named after Confederate sympathizers. The name of Washington’s football team has been a target for years of those outraged by the racial slur for Indigenous persons and tribes.
“Eliminating mascots that reinforce harmful stereotypes sends a powerful message to our children that we value all histories, cultures, and perspectives, helping to foster confidence, growth, and success from kindergarten to college graduation and to build a better future for all,” the statement from the College Fund continued. It concluded with “#ChangeTheName. #NotYourMascot.”
The organization has existed since 1989 and has paid nearly $222 million in scholarships.
The Washington Post reported over the weekend that three men who own 40% of the football team moved to sell their stake in the franchise. Two days earlier, team owner Daniel Snyder issued a statement saying there would be a review of the name, which “formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.”
The announcement came after years of Snyder maintaining he would never change the team name.
