A leader within the Archdiocese of Denver warned against giving socialism “another chance,” while equating the Black Lives Matter movement with “violent revolution.”
“Although it may sound Christian, socialism is rooted in dangerous ideas,” wrote Jared Staudt, the archdiocese’s director of formation, in a column titled “Christianity & Socialism: Moral allies or mortal enemies?” The Denver Catholic, the archdiocese’s publication, posted his commentary on Oct. 12.
Referencing historical mass killings in the communist regimes of China and the Soviet Union, Staudt wrote that “Americans are now menaced by the same ideology from within. Socialism appeals to many, because it seems very Christian and just by offering equality and to give to those in need. It may offer to solve problems, but, in fact, it ends up causing much more injustice by imposing the State over and against economic and religious freedom.”
(Socialism is slightly different from communism, in that the latter envisions violent revolution. Socialists disagree about the extent of abolition of private property, which is a tenet of communism.)
Referring to without naming the Black Lives Matter movement, Staudt continued that a “major activist movement, alleging to support racial equality, describes itself as a socialist movement that seeks the abolishing of the family.” The unrest in the United States, in his opinion, was similar to the “provocation of violent revolution.”
BLM removed a page on its website in which it advertised its aspiration to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another.”
PolitiFact deemed the characterization that BLM seeks abolition of the family as far too literal an interpretation of the movement’s goal.
“If both parents work outside the home and a child gets sick, who will care for the child while also earning an income?” Nadia Brown, a political science and African American studies professor at Purdue University, told the site. “Having a grandparent or another adult in the home who assists with care responsibilities lessens the burdens on the parents to both work and care for the children."
The Denver chapters of the Democratic Socialists of America and the Party for Socialism and Liberation did not respond to a request for comment on Staudt's column.
The Institute for Christian Socialism, run by a collection of religious academics and clergy, disagrees with the characterization that it is socialism that threatens religion. The organization wrote that "capitalism’s domination of social, institutional, and biospheric life causes a host of crises that promote injustice and even threaten our survival, including extreme economic inequality, environmental collapse, systemic racism, misogyny, discrimination against LGBTQ persons...and public destabilization."
