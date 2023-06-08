ACLU of Colorado's long-time public policy director, Denise Maes, has a new gig in President Joe Biden's administration.

Maes is now the regional administrator in the U.S. General Services Administration for regions five, six and eight — covering 16 states, including Colorado. Her appointment is effective as of Tuesday.

"I am extremely honored to be tapped by President Biden to serve in his administration," Maes said. "GSA is an amazing organization, working daily to provide products, services and solutions that enable our government to deliver services to the American people. I will work tirelessly to deliver on this mission."

The GSA provides centralized procurement and shared services for the federal government, managing real estate, overseeing contracts and delivering technology services.

As regional administrator, Maes will oversee all of GSA’s operations in the Rocky Mountain, Heartland and Great Lakes regions. This includes managing federal real estate, information technology and inventory for government-owned or leased buildings. She will also serve as a liaison with members of Congress and representatives of federal, state and local government agencies.

Maes worked as the public policy director at the ACLU of Colorado for nearly 12 years. She was responsible for the group's legislative initiatives at the state and local levels. Her most notable causes included helping overturn Colorado's death penalty and fighting against police profiling.

Maes also previously served as director of administration for Biden when he was vice president and general counsel in then-President Barack Obama's executive office. She is a board member of the Denver Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and holds a law degree from the University of New Mexico School of Law.

U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper wrote to the White House over a year ago in support of Maes’ appointment. The Colorado senators applauded Maes' swearing in on Wednesday.

“Denise’s entire career from the Obama White House, to her advocacy for Colorado’s Latino community, and her leadership at the ACLU of Colorado, has focused on opening the door of opportunity to people who have been excluded,” Hickenlooper said. “Denise will bring that same energy to the U.S. General Services Administration, making sure everyone has a seat at the table.”

Bennet added: "Denise has always fought for Coloradans, especially our LGBTQ+ and Latino communities. Her appointment is a major step forward to ensure our federal leaders reflect the diversity of the American people."