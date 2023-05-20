Forty Years Ago This Week: After some grumbling by disillusioned political activists, the Denver Democratic Party admitted that they were indeed supporting Denver Election Commission candidates Jack Kintzele and Susan Duncan with a $10,000 donation.
Incumbents Sylvia Dennis and Don Nicholson had been complaining vehemently about the interference of the Democratic Party in what was supposed to be a non-partisan municipal election.
But the party shot back. “Dennis and Nicholson are blatant hypocrites for complaining,” Denver Democratic Party Chairman Miller Hudson said. “The Republican Election Commissioners are whining today because the Democrats finally have the good sense to imitate the Republicans.”
Hudson told The Colorado Statesman that in the 1979 election Nicholson and fellow Republican Rep. Ruth Prendergast, R-Denver, benefited both from a $310 in-kind contribution from the Denver Republican Party’s central committee as well as a letter mailed by the local GOP that urged registered Republicans to support Nicholson and Prendergast.
But Prendergast, who resigned her position to run for House District 10, refuted Hudson’s allegations that she had accepted money from the Denver GOP.
“I didn’t receive anything because they were so hard pressed for money,” Prendergast said. “The Denver Republicans may have donated some printing, but I can’t specifically recall.”
Nicolson also refuted Hudson’s allegations and said she couldn’t recall any cash donations from the Denver Republican Party.
“Miller Hudson’s charges,” Nicolson said, “coming the same day as reports at the Clerk and Recorder’s office show a $10,000 Denver Democratic Party donation are laughable. This even more emphasizes what I’ve been saying, the massive donation is a bounty on my head.”
Nicolson said she was furious at the Democratic Party for challenging the city charter.
“When you run for this office you’ve got to sign an affidavit swearing that you are not a candidate of a party,” Nicholson said. “No one is naive enough to think the partisan politics doesn’t play a part in municipal races, but this is the back door entry to making municipal races partisan.”
Hudson, meanwhile, told The Statesman that he wasn’t convinced by Prendergast and Nicolson’s excuses and said there was little difference between the two party’s methods.
“It was obvious to everyone in 1979 that they were Republican candidates supported by the Republican Party,” Hudson said. “There was nothing non-partisan about their campaign. Everything we are doing for Jack and Susan, we learned from Denver Republicans. We may be a little late waking up, but we think we can beat them at their own game.”
Thirty Years Ago: In celebration of the grand opening of the El Paso County Democratic Party’s new headquarters, a lone Republican made an appearance after Dem El Paso Chair Sharon Berthrong casually mentioned the event to El Paso County Republican Chair Bob Gardner at a redistricting meeting in Colorado Springs.
As Gov. Roy Romer stepped out of his limousine, Gardner stepped forward and welcomed him to “our county.” Romer took part in a quick Q&A sidewalk session and thanked Gardner for his attendance.
“We need you Republicans,” Romer said. “We listen to them and we get energized for the fight.”
In response to the not-so-veiled barb, Gardner gallantly offered to contribute to Romer’s “retirement fund.” But, before any more squabbling could take place, Colorado Democratic Party Vice-Chairman Dave Ruchman cut across Gardner with a “thank you, Bob.”
Romer also clarified his plans for the next few years.
“Yes, I’m going to run for another term… I’m going to run very hard,” Romer said. “It’s not an advantage to be an incumbent. If you don’t believe me, ask George Bush.”
Rachael Wright is the author of the Captain Savva Mystery series, with degrees in Political Science and History from Colorado Mesa University, and is a contributing writer to Colorado Politics and The Gazette.
