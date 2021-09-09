Madeline Zann has been named executive director of the Democratic Senate Campaign Fund, an announcement made Wednesday by Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo and Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder.
Zann has been the fund's finance director since the spring, according to the announcement.
But don't go looking in TRACER for what the fund has raised on behalf of Senate Democratic candidates as it has never filed as a campaign committee.
Zann told Colorado Politics that they are an arm of the state Democratic Party and all donations are routed through the party's political committee account, the same as for the House Majority Project, the version run on behalf of House Democratic candidates. As a result, how much the DSCF raises for its campaign activity is unknown.
“Madeline has done excellent work for our caucus already this summer and protecting our Democratic Senate Majority is a cause she has been dedicated to since even before she started at the DSCF,” Garcia said in a news release. “We are lucky to have her on board.”
Zann previously managed the reelection campaign of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, in 2020. In 2019, she was the regional field director for Our Colorado Way of Life, the committee that raised almost $322,000 to beat back recall efforts against Garcia, two other state senators and Rep. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial. She currently is co-president and treasurer of the Colorado Blueflower Fund, which fundraises for Democratic, pro-choice candidates.
A native of Fort Collins, Zann also managed the campaign for Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield, worked on Sen. Michael Bennet's short-lived presidential campaign in 2020 and as a legislative aide at the state Capitol for Gray and as an intern with Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village. She is a graduate of the University of Denver, with a major in international students and minor in French. She also reported for the Clarion for three years, the DU student newspaper.
