Denver Democrat Scott Mangino, a candidate for the University of Colorado Board of Regents, said on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, that he is switching from the race for Colorado's at-large seat to run in the Denver-based 1st Congressional District. He anticipates that the at-large seat, one of two on the nine-member board, will be eliminated before the 2022 election because the state is adding an eighth congressional district.