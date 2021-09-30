FILE - This March 22, 2013 file photo shows the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington. The Trump administration is lifting requirements for some tax-exempt groups to disclose the identities of their donors to federal tax authorities, announced late Monday, July 16, 2018. The change benefits groups that spend millions of dollars on political ads, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and an organization tied to the billionaire Koch brothers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)