Adams County Democrat Yadira Caraveo, the only Democrat so far running in Colorado's new congressional district, added more endorsements from fellow state lawmakers Wednesday, including one who had considered running for the seat.

“Yadira is a true advocate for Colorado families," said state Rep. Brianna Titone, an Arvada Democrat, in a statement released by the Caraveo campaign.

"As a doctor, she understands science and critical thinking. Her dedication to creating and protecting vibrant, healthy, and inclusive communities in our state is unparalleled. Her work, continued at the federal level, would result in even greater benefits for Colorado and the communities she would represent."

Earlier this summer, Titone floated a possible candidacy in the new district, along with a handful of other Democrats who have since endorsed Caraveo.

A pediatrician serving her second term representing parts of Thornton in the state House of Representatives, Caraveo announced her candidacy in late August for the state's 8th Congressional District, which is expected to be centered in the suburbs north of Denver in Adams County and up the Interstate 25 corridor into Weld County. An independent redistricting commission is expected to finalize district maps by sometime next month.

Other Democratic lawmakers announcing their support for Caraveo are state Sens. Janet Buckner, of Aurora, and Sonya Jaques-Lewis of Lafayette; and state Reps. Andy Boesenecker, of Fort Collins; Tony Exum, of Colorado Springs; Iman Jodeh, of Aurora; Cathy Kipp, of Fort Collins; Susan Lontine, of Denver; and Mike Weissman, of Aurora.

"Dr. Caraveo has had extraordinary success in the state legislature in just three years, fighting tough fights and making a real difference for Colorado families," said Lontine in a statement. "I can't wait to see her take that fight to Congress, where I know she'll continue her work to lower the cost of health care, protect our right to vote, and ensure that women have the right to choose."

Caraveo was earlier endorsed by state Sen. Faith Winter, of Westminster, Adams County Commissioner Emma Pinter and Denver Councilwoman Deborah Ortega, among others.

If elected, Caraveo would be the first Latina and first physician to represent Colorado in Congress.

Other Democrats who have expressed an interest in the district include state Sen. Dominick Moreno, of Commerce City, and former state Rep. Joe Salazar, of Thornton, who ran unsuccessfully for attorney general in 2018.

Giulianna "Jewels" Gray, a wedding photographer and first-time candidate, is the only Republican who has so far filed to run for the seat.