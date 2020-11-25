U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette on Tuesday introduced a resolution to recognize November as American Diabetes Month, along with the bipartisan members of the Diabetes Caucus.
“More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, and twice as many more are likely prediabetic,” said DeGette, whose daughter has Type 1 diabetes. “We, as a nation, can and must do more to help prevent and treat this disease – and that includes raising awareness throughout the country about who is most at risk, the symptoms they should look out for and the importance of early detection.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that roughly 21% of Americans with diabetes have not yet received a diagnosis, and that communities of color have disproportionate diabetes rates compared to whites. Although there are methods to manage or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes, there is no cure.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment advises that COVID-19 patients with diabetes are four times likelier to die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The department recommends having an extra supply of medication on hand in case the pandemic inhibits travel to a pharmacy.
Approximately 90% to 95% of people with diabetes develop it later in life. Being overweight and older than age 45 are risk factors to developing Type 2 diabetes.
